Gardaí still have open mind in Lixnaw death investigation

A fortnight after the discovery of a woman’s body in north Kerry, Gardai say they maintain an open mind in their investigation.

32-year-old Joyce Mullins was found dead in a house in the Sli na Faiche estate in Lixnaw in the early hours of July 26th.

The results of a post mortem on the body of the mother-of-four are not being released for operational reasons.

Gardaí in Listowel are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.