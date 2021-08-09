Advertisement
News

Gardaí still have open mind in Lixnaw death investigation

Aug 9, 2021 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí still have open mind in Lixnaw death investigation Gardaí still have open mind in Lixnaw death investigation
Share this article

A fortnight after the discovery of a woman’s body in north Kerry, Gardai say they maintain an open mind in their investigation.

32-year-old Joyce Mullins was found dead in a house in the Sli na Faiche estate in Lixnaw in the early hours of July 26th.

The results of a post mortem on the body of the mother-of-four are not being released for operational reasons.

Advertisement

Gardaí in Listowel are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus