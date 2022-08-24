Advertisement
Gardaí seize cash and drugs in South Kerry following property searches

Aug 24, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seize cash and drugs in South Kerry following property searches
Gardaí have seized 32 thousand euro worth in cash and drugs with a value of around 3 thousand euro in South Kerry.

The operation took place in the greater Cahersiveen area on Monday when gardaí searched a number of properties.

Cahersiveen gardaí were assisted by the divisional drugs unit.

No arrests were made but it’s expected that arrests are likely to follow.

Sergeant Joe O’Sullivan says this operation reflects the commitment of An Garda Síochána to tackle illegal drugs activity in the South Kerry area.

