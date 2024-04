167 uninsured cars have been seized by Gardaí on Kerry roads this year.

61 cars were taken off the road in March alone.

This is due to updated technology which allows Gardaí to check if a car is insured or not on the spot.

Garda Inspector Gary Carroll explains the new system.

Separately, 36 drivers were arrested during March for driving under the influence.

Of the 36, 19 people were under the influence of drugs, the rest were affected by alcohol.