Gardaí seek public’s help in relation to hit-and-run in Killarney

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in relation to a hit-and-run incident in Killarney.

A woman was struck by a car as she crossed the street in front of the Killarney Avenue Hotel, while she was walking to work on the morning of 20th February.

She was knocked to the ground during the hit-and-run, and later attended University Hospital Kerry for her injuries, but gardaí say she is okay.

Advertisement

The car did not remain at the scene, but gardaí say it was black in colour and was coming from the Muckross Road side of the town.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony from Tralee garda station explains what gardaí are looking for from members of the public:

Advertisement

Killarney garda station can be contacted on 064 6671160.