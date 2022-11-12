Gardaí seek public's help finding missing Abbeydorney woman

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing woman, who is from Abbeydorney.

69-year-old Margaret O’Connell has been missing since Saturday 29th October.

Margaret is approximately 5 foot 1 inches in height, of a slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

Advertisement

She was last seen in the Ballybunion area, wearing a black jacket, navy tracksuit and cream trainers.

Gardaí and Margaret’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Margaret's whereabouts is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.