Gardaí seek public’s help after brutal attack in Tralee

May 22, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí seek public’s help after brutal attack in Tralee Gardaí seek public’s help after brutal attack in Tralee
Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help after what a Sergeant described as a brutal attack in Tralee.

A man was hospitalised during the course of an aggravated burglary at the Marina Apartments at the Basin in Tralee at about midday last Monday, May 15th.

Three males and a female driver arrived at the apartment in a light blue BMW with a 2005 registration, and attacked the man with a weapon before leaving the scene.

Garda Sergeant Caragh Kelly says the car then travelled in the Cork direction.

Sgt Kelly is appealing for anyone who was in the area or saw the car to contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

