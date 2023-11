An Garda Síochána say it can not comment on a checkpoint which occurred in the county yesterday morning.

Motorists were halted on the main N21 road between Castleisland and Abbeyfeale, at Headley’s Bridge at around 9.40AM.

Gardaí were carrying out vehicle checks on the route and were accompanied by a number of armed officers from the Garda Armed Response Unit.

An Garda Síochána says it does not comment on the nature of such checkpoints for operational reasons.