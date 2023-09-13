Advertisement
Gardaí rolling out "Challenge 23" initiative for Listowel Races to combat underage drinking

Sep 13, 2023 09:28 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are rolling out a "Challenge 23" initiative for the Listowel Races to combat underage drinking and drunk driving.

Bar staff working at the races will now challenge anyone who appears younger than 23 for identification before they buy alcohol.

Members of the Gardaí will also be operating a stop-and-search policy at the racecourse entrance and checking buses in the area for drunk minors and anyone bringing alcohol into the event.

Kerry Independent TD, Michael Healy Rae, says they don't want to exaggerate the problem:

