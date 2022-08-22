Gardaí renew appeal for missing Ballybunion man

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information about a missing man from Ballybunion.

William Mulvihill went missing after he left University Hospital Kerry on August 21st, 2016.

He was last seen near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass at a roundabout at Kielduff.

William Mulvihill was wearing a light blue shirt, a brown tartan suit jacket, light tan shoes with toggles and stone washed jeans.

Garda Cathy Kelly says it's unusual for someone to go missing for that length of time and is appealing to anyone with information to come forward:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.