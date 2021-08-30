Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding disappearance of Ballybunion man

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a Ballybunion man.

William Willie Mulvihill from Ballybunion was last seen on August 21st, 2016 in the Tralee area.

There were significant crowds in Tralee at the time of his disappearance as the International Rose of Tralee Festival was underway in the town.

Mr Mulvihill's disappearance continues to cause great distress to his family.

Garda Colm Ó Cuiv is appealing to people to contact them if they have any information, adding they can do so confidentially: