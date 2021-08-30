Advertisement
News

Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding disappearance of Ballybunion man

Aug 30, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding disappearance of Ballybunion man Gardaí renew appeal for information surrounding disappearance of Ballybunion man
Willie Mulvihill
Share this article

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a Ballybunion man.

William Willie Mulvihill from Ballybunion was last seen on August 21st, 2016 in the Tralee area.

There were significant crowds in Tralee at the time of his disappearance as the International Rose of Tralee Festival was underway in the town.

Advertisement

Mr Mulvihill's disappearance continues to cause great distress to his family.

Garda Colm Ó Cuiv is appealing to people to contact them if they have any information, adding they can do so confidentially:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus