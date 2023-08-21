Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing Ballybunion man on seventh anniversary of his disappearance

Gardaí in Tralee have issued a fresh appeal for information about a missing Ballybunion man, on the seventh anniversary of his disappearance.

54-year old William Mulvihill, was last seen on the 21st of August 2016 near the N69 Tralee to Listowel bypass, at a roundabout at Kielduff, Tralee.

He is described as five foot three, of medium build and with green eyes, red receding hair and a thick red moustache.

When last seen he was wearing a tweed suit jacket, chequered shirt and blue jeans.

Tralee was extremely busy on the evening of his disappearance because of the Rose of Tralee Festival.

Anyone who has any information that might help Gardaí with this investigation, is asked to contact the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.

Garda Colm ó Cuiv believes someone must know what happened to William: