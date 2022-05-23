Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in Tralee

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal collision in Tralee last Tuesday (May 17th).

Shortly after 4pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Investigating Gardaí appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Springfield, Ballyvelly area between 3.30 to 4.30 on May 17th to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.