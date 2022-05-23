Advertisement
News

Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in Tralee

May 23, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in Tralee Gardaí renew appeal for information following fatal collision in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information following a fatal collision in Tralee last Tuesday (May 17th).

Shortly after 4pm, Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle at Springfield, Ballyvelly, Tralee.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Advertisement

Investigating Gardaí appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the Springfield, Ballyvelly area between 3.30 to 4.30 on May 17th to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-710 2300 023, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus