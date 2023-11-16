Advertisement
News

Gardaí remind Kerry drivers of dangers of speeding as Operation Slow Down underway

Nov 16, 2023 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí remind Kerry drivers of dangers of speeding as Operation Slow Down underway
Share this article

An Garda Síochána are conducting a national speed enforcement operation across the country today.

Operation “Slow Down” got underway at 7 o clock this morning and runs until tomorrow (Friday November 17th) at 7am.

Eight lives have been lost on Kerry’s roads in 2023, which is the same number as last year, and 17% increase on the number of fatalities in the county on 2021.

Advertisement

Kerry Head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, Inspector Gary Carroll, says the operation was launched to address the rising number of fatalities and injuries on our roads.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry SuperValu wins top prize at Checkout Magazine National Grocery Awards
Advertisement
Fexco Group announces expansion into Singapore
Over 900 primary school principals gather in Killarney for conference
Advertisement

Recommended

2024 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures revealed
Trio To Sign For Munster
Peter Barker and Christa Percival enter 2024 Monte Carlo motorsport event
Iain Henderson and Rob Herring both start for Ulster tomorrow night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus