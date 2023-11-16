Gardaí remind Kerry drivers of dangers of speeding as Operation Slow Down underway

An Garda Síochána are conducting a national speed enforcement operation across the country today.

Operation “Slow Down” got underway at 7 o clock this morning and runs until tomorrow (Friday November 17th) at 7am.

Eight lives have been lost on Kerry’s roads in 2023, which is the same number as last year, and 17% increase on the number of fatalities in the county on 2021.

Advertisement

Kerry Head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, Inspector Gary Carroll, says the operation was launched to address the rising number of fatalities and injuries on our roads.