Gardaí release image of man who stole from church donation boxes four days before Christmas

Gardaí have released the image of a man suspected of stealing €80 from a Killarney church just days before Christmas.

Gardaí say the suspect entered the Franciscan Friary after 6pm on Wednesday December 21st last year.

He then used a tool to remove notes from two donation boxes, stealing approximately €80, but he fled when he was confronted.

Gardaí have confirmed that footage of the incident, which appeared on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme last night, showed the man appeared to bless himself before he left the church.

The man is described as being of average height, stocky build, with sallow skin, and an image of the man is available on radiokerry.ie.

Anyone with information can contact Killarney garda station at 064 6671160.