Gardaí look for driver who fled scene of collision in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for help identifying a driver who failed to stay at the scene after hitting another car in Tralee over the weekend.

Gardaí say the silver Mazda 3 hit a parked car near Stacks Villas in the town on Saturday at 9:30pm.

The driver then reportedly stayed for one to two minutes before fleeing in their Mazda, which was damaged by the incident.

Motorists must report all traffic collisions to gardaí, and must stay at the scene of any collision until gardaí arrive.

Garda Eilish Cronin says anyone with information should contact Tralee garda station.

Tralee gardaí can be contacted on 066 7102300.