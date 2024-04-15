Advertisement
News

Gardaí look for driver who fled scene of collision in Tralee

Apr 15, 2024 17:44 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí look for driver who fled scene of collision in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for help identifying a driver who failed to stay at the scene after hitting another car in Tralee over the weekend.

Gardaí say the silver Mazda 3 hit a parked car near Stacks Villas in the town on Saturday at 9:30pm.

The driver then reportedly stayed for one to two minutes before fleeing in their Mazda, which was damaged by the incident.

Advertisement

Motorists must report all traffic collisions to gardaí, and must stay at the scene of any collision until gardaí arrive.

Garda Eilish Cronin says anyone with information should contact Tralee garda station.

Advertisement

Tralee gardaí can be contacted on 066 7102300.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry homeless figure 'in no way reflective of reality'
Advertisement
Castleisland drop-off collection point for County Clean-Up turned into ‘monstrous dump’
Kerry wheelchair user charged by doctor for signing postal vote form
Advertisement

Recommended

Hill falls at penultimate qualifying hurdle for World Championship
Kerry homeless figure 'in no way reflective of reality'
Broadhurst given green light to compete for Great Britain
Kerry Choral Union Spring Concert in aid of Recovery Haven Sunday April 21st
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus