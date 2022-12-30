Advertisement
Gardaí investigating theft of seven cattle near Cork/Kerry border

Dec 30, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating theft of seven cattle near Cork/Kerry border
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing into the theft of seven cattle, including a five-star pedigree Angus bull, near the Cork/Kerry border.

The cattle were stolen from a shed in Ballyvourney in the early hours of Christmas Eve, and gardaí say no arrests have been made yet.

Áine Corkery says the cattle were last seen by her father Jack and brother Diarmuid on their farm on Friday December 23rd at 1pm, and the cattle were missing when they went out on the 24th.

The cattle stolen were a five-star pedigree Angus bull, four in-calf Aubrac cross cows, and two four-month-old weanlings.

Áine Corkery says the family is most disappointed about the theft of the Angus bull.

The Corkery family have this appeal for people in Kerry.

