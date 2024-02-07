Advertisement
Gardaí investigating series of burglaries across Kerry

Feb 7, 2024 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating series of burglaries across Kerry
Gardaí are investigating following a number of burglaries across the county last week.

It’s understood a number of vehicles were stolen in separate burglaries.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Listowel, in the early hours of Thursday the 1st of February.

An Garda Síochána say property was taken from the premises; it’s understood a car was stolen in the incident.

Elsewhere, investigations are ongoing into a burglary in Castleisland in the early hours of Friday February 2nd.

Gardaí say no property was taken in this incident, and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing following a burglary at a property in Killarney.

Property was taken from a premises in the late hours of Saturday night / early Sunday morning.

It’s understood two vehicles were stolen in the incident; Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

