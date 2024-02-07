Gardaí investigating series of burglaries across Kerry

Gardaí are investigating following a number of burglaries across the county last week.

It’s understood a number of vehicles were stolen in separate burglaries.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a house in Listowel, in the early hours of Thursday the 1st of February.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána say property was taken from the premises; it’s understood a car was stolen in the incident.

Elsewhere, investigations are ongoing into a burglary in Castleisland in the early hours of Friday February 2nd.

Gardaí say no property was taken in this incident, and no arrests have been made.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, investigations are ongoing following a burglary at a property in Killarney.

Property was taken from a premises in the late hours of Saturday night / early Sunday morning.

It’s understood two vehicles were stolen in the incident; Gardaí say no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.