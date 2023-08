Gardaí are investigating following the discovery of a man’s body in Listowel.

The remains of the male, believed to be in his 40s, were found at a premises on Church Street at around 7.30 this morning, where the man was pronounced dead.

His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry, where a post mortem is due to take place at a later stage.

It's understood foul play is not suspected at this time and investigations into all circumstances are ongoing.