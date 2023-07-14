Gardaí investigating circumstances surrounding protest which disrupted Tralee library story-time event

Gardaí have confirmed they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding a protest which disrupted a story-telling event at Tralee library yesterday.

The event at Kerry County Library in Moyderwell was billed as a drag story-time event to celebrate Kingdom Pride, which is taking place this week.

Gardaí say they attended the scene of a public order incident in the library shortly before 1pm yesterday; they had been contacted by library staff.

Advertisement

No arrests have been made and garda enquiries are ongoing, and Radio Kerry News understands a number of people are giving statements to gardaí about the incident.

After the disruption, the story-time event went ahead as scheduled.

Mayor of Tralee, Cllr Johnnie Wall, and Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris condemned the disruption and the filming of it, with Cllr Wall saying it should not be allowed.