Gardaí investigating assaults of three people in Kerry over long weekend

Gardaí are investigating the assaults of three people in Kerry over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A staff member of The Fiddler in the Square in Tralee was assaulted while escorting an extremely drunk customer from the premises at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Anyone who was in the bar or the area at the time and may have seen something is encouraged to contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

Separately, two women reported being assaulted at College Square in Killarney shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.

Garda Cathy Murphy says anyone with information should contact Killarney gardaí.