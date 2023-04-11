Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating assaults of three people in Kerry over long weekend

Apr 11, 2023 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating assaults of three people in Kerry over long weekend Gardaí investigating assaults of three people in Kerry over long weekend
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating the assaults of three people in Kerry over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A staff member of The Fiddler in the Square in Tralee was assaulted while escorting an extremely drunk customer from the premises at about 10:30pm on Saturday.

Anyone who was in the bar or the area at the time and may have seen something is encouraged to contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300.

Advertisement

Separately, two women reported being assaulted at College Square in Killarney shortly after 2am on Sunday morning.

Garda Cathy Murphy says anyone with information should contact Killarney gardaí.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus