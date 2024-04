Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault that occurred in Tralee.

A report was made to Tralee Garda Staton of an assault on the Kileen Road in Tralee on March 28th.

This incident occurred at 6.30pm and a woman was said to be left with visible injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with dash-cam footage.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony outlines the description of the alleged victim and suspect: