Gardaí say they’re investigating all circumstances following the discovery of a man’s body in Tralee.

The remains were found at a premises in the Oakpark area at 2:40 yesterday afternoon.

The man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene, and a post-mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.