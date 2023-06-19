Advertisement
News

Gardaí investigating after teenager threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee

Jun 19, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí investigating after teenager threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee Gardaí investigating after teenager threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are investigating an incident whereby a teenager was threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee.

This incident occurred at 9pm on June 13th at the entrance to the greenway near Connolly Park.

An eighteen-year-old man was threatened by two other men, and they then stole his mobile phone and bank card.

Advertisement

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says there were witnesses in the area at the time, and he’s appealing to them to come forward:

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus