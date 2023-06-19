Gardaí investigating after teenager threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee

Gardaí are investigating an incident whereby a teenager was threatened with violence and robbed in Tralee.

This incident occurred at 9pm on June 13th at the entrance to the greenway near Connolly Park.

An eighteen-year-old man was threatened by two other men, and they then stole his mobile phone and bank card.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says there were witnesses in the area at the time, and he’s appealing to them to come forward:

Tralee Garda Station can be contacted on 066 710 2300.