Gardaí are investigating an assault that took place in Killarney in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A male was assaulted on Plunkett Street at around 1.30am.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry where his injuries were treated.

He had been attacked by another male.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

If you’ve information, Killarney gardaí may be contacted at 064 667160.

