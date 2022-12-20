Gardaí in Tralee seek driver who knocked down student and drove off

Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident in which a secondary school student was knocked down by a driver who fled the scene.

The student was not badly injured but was shaken by the incident.

The incident happened at a pedestrian crossing at Mounthawk in Tralee yesterday morning at 8.45.

A car, which was described as a beige Peugot saloon, sped off from the scene without the driver stopping or checking on the pedestrian.

Gardaí say they are currently examining CCTV footage of the incident to see if they can confirm the registration number.

They've appealed to the driver to come forward and contact them at (066) 7102300.

Anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed the incident, is also asked to come forward to Tralee Garda Station.