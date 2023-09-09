Advertisement
Gardaí in Tralee investigate alleged racial incident at Kerry FC game

Sep 9, 2023 17:51 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Tralee investigate alleged racial incident at Kerry FC game
Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident that occurred last night during Kerry FC's game against Longford Town.

It is alleged a racial remark was made towards a Kerry FC player.

Kerry FC released a statement this afternoon, saying it stands with the player affected and he is receiving all support available to him at this time.

The club commented that it condemns discrimination in football and will not tolerate any form of hate towards players or staff.

Gardaí say investigations are on-going.

