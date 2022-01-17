Advertisement
Gardaí in Kerry were heavily impacted by COVID during 2021

Jan 17, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Kerry were heavily impacted by COVID, the associated restrictions and the ongoing uncertainty.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster, who was speaking about the impact of the pandemic on members of the force in the Kerry Garda Division.

She says adjustments had to be made to rosters during the year as COVID-19 impacted on members’ availability.

Chief Superintendent Foster says, while gardaí are tired after the year, frontline healthcare workers carried the biggest burden during 2021.

