Gardaí in Kerry investigated 52 alleged dog offences since 2020

Jan 4, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Kerry have investigated 52 individual alleged Dog offences in the county.

That’s according to figures presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Between January 1st 2020 and December 14th last, Gardaí investigated 11 incidents involving Restricted Breeds.

8 investigations related to dogs worrying livestock, while 33 incidents related to control of dogs and no muzzle offences.

Meanwhile, Kerry County Council Dog wardens issued 24 fines to owners in 2022 - 18 for uncontrolled dogs and 6 fines for muzzling.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected]
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

