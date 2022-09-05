Gardaí extend See Something Say Something initiative to West Kerry

Gardaí are extending their See Something, Say Something initiative to the Dingle Garda District.

The initiative allows the public to anonymously text Gardaí about incidents of concern.

In order to report an incident, people can send a text to 50555 with the location of where the anti-social behaviour is occurring.

The text, which'll be received in Tralee, will be logged to the nearest available mobile unit where patrol will be dispatched.

Members of the public are being invited to a meeting at Benners Hotel Dingle on Wednesday at 7pm where Sergeant James Hurley will discuss the benefits of the initiative.