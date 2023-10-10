Gardaí continue appeal for witnesses to fatal collision in North Kerry

Gardaí are reiterating their appeal for witnesses following a fatal incident involving a car in North Kerry.

18-year-old, Joseph Nelligan, from Toureenmacauliffe, Tournafulla, Co Limerick, was killed following a collision in Duagh village on Saturday October 7th.

The driver, a woman in her early 20s, and three passengers, all in their late teens, were uninjured.

Advertisement

Inspector Gary Carroll, head of the Garda Roads Policing Unit, is appealing to anyone who was in the area between 9.30 and 10 o'clock on Saturday night to contact Gardaí: