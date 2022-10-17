Gardaí continue appeal for witnesses in Killarney murder case

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for potential witnesses in a Killarney murder case to come forward.

The body of 75-year-old grandmother, Miriam Burns, was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly, Killarney on August 15th.

Garda investigations are ongoing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer, with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the murder, but was later released without charge.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses, particularly anyone who was in Ardshanavooley between 5pm on Friday August 12th and 1pm on Monday August 15th, and observed any activity which drew their attention.

Any road users who were travelling in the area between these times, who may have camera footage including dashcam, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 66 71160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.