Gardai carry out preliminary enquiries into gathering at Danny Healy-Rae's pub

Aug 6, 2021 15:08 By radiokerrynews
Gardai are carrying out preliminary enquiries into a gathering at a pub in Kerry which appeared online in recent days.

They says no complaint has been made and no formal investigation has been launched.

It's after a video emerged showing customers at a pub owned by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae in Kilgarvan, apparently drinking at the bar and dancing on tables.

No bar service is allowed under current guidelines, while customers can only remove masks when they are sitting at a table.

