Gardaí called to Norma Foley's office in connection with gender identity protest

Gardaí were called to the constituency office of Minister Norma Foley in connection with a protest over the teaching of gender identity.

Around 35 people took part in a protest outside the Education Minister’s office in Tralee on April 28th.

Some of the protestors went into the Fianna Fáil politician’s office on Bridge Street to express concerns over new sex education proposals including the teaching of gender identity.

A spokesperson for Minister Foley said she wasn’t present and had no comment to make at this time.

Gardaí said they were made aware of a protest at the Fianna Fáil's minister’s office in Tralee on April 28th and attended the scene.

They said no offences were disclosed.

It was alleged to Radio Kerry that gardaí were contacted after a number of protestors refused to stop videoing; they had been asked to stop as other members of the public were trying to get into the premises.

This is disputed by two people who took part in the protest.

Fr Seán Sheehy says he attended to show his support for parents who believe their views have been ignored in plans for the new curriculum on sexual education.

Another objector said the protest was always peaceful and that groups representing Catholic families had been side-lined from consultations.

The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) is finalising an updated Social Personal and Health Education (SPHE) curriculum which will be rolled out for junior cycle students from September.

The new syllabus will deal with issues such as gender identity, pornography and consent to sexual activity.

It’ll be ready for senior cycle in 2024 and for primary school pupils from 2025.

Parents will have the right to withdraw their children from class if they don’t agree with the content of the updated programmes.