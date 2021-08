Gardaí are at the scene of a two-car collision on the Castleisland to Farranfore road.

Gardaí say those involved in the accident haven't thankfully sustained serious injuries.

The collision occurrednear the turn off to Currow on the main Castleisland to Farranfore road and diversions are expected to be in place for the next half and hour; motorists will be diverted through Currow.