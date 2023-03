Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash in South Kerry which left a man in a critical condition.

The collision between a car and a pedestrian happened at around 8 o’clock last night at Spunkane, Waterville.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where he's in a critical condition.

A technical examination has taken place at the road, which has now reopened.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick has this appeal: