Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries after being glassed in Killarney.

This incident occurred on March 16th at around 11.20pm on Main Street in Killarney.

An item was thrown and it hit a man; he suffered serious injuries to his ear.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says they are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone who may have video footage from the area at the time:

Killarney Garda Station cna be contacted on 064 667 1160.