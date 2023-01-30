Gardaí appealing for information on theft of 31 sheep in West Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for information following the theft of 31 sheep in Castlegregory.

The incident occurred on Thursday the 19th of January , between 10am and 2pm, in the Aughacasla area.

The ewe’s (you’s) all carried red markings on their fleeces; and Gardaí are looking to speak to the driver of a silver jeep that was in the area on the day.

Garda Eilish Cronin is appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 – 712300 or Dingle Garda station on 066 - 9151522