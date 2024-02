Gardaí are appealing for information following the endangerment of livestock in North Kerry.

The incident occurred on Friday last, February 2nd, in the Ballaghadigue area of Listowel.

Gardaí say four stray dogs wandered into a private property in the area and endangered cattle.

Garda Aisling O’Connor is appealing to anyone with information to contact Listowel Garda Station.

Anyone with information can Listowel Garda Station on 068-50820.