Gardaí are appealing for information following a robbery from a church in Killarney.

The incident occurred at Gortahoonig Church between Friday night and the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí say a consaw was used to break the padlock of the donations box at the church, before the box which contained cash was taken.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is urging anyone with anyone information to contact Killarney Garda Station.