Advertisement
News

Gardaí appealing for information following Killarney restaurant burglary

Feb 26, 2024 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for information following Killarney restaurant burglary
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary from a business premises in Killarney at the weekend.

The incident occurred on the night of Friday the 23rd - between 11pm and 10am the following morning.

Gardaí say a window was broken at Khao restaurant on High Street, and the cash register was stolen from the property.

Advertisement

Sergeant Linda Brosnan is urging anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station.

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on (064) 667 1160.

Advertisement

 

Gardaí appealing for information following a burglary at Khao asian street food restaurant, High Street, Killarney.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Advertisement
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Mayor of Tralee condemns rumours linking businesses to ongoing garda investigation
Advertisement

Recommended

Monday Colleges result
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Man arrested on suspicion of murder following discovery of body in Castlemaine
Everton points deduction reduced from ten to six
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus