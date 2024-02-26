Gardaí appealing for information following Killarney restaurant burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary from a business premises in Killarney at the weekend.

The incident occurred on the night of Friday the 23rd - between 11pm and 10am the following morning.

Gardaí say a window was broken at Khao restaurant on High Street, and the cash register was stolen from the property.

Advertisement

Sergeant Linda Brosnan is urging anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station.

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on (064) 667 1160.

Advertisement

Gardaí appealing for information following a burglary at Khao asian street food restaurant, High Street, Killarney.