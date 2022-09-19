Gardaí appealing for information following fatal crash outside Abbeyfeale

Gardaí are appealing for information following the death of a man in a crash outside Abbeyfeale yesterday evening.

The single vehicle crash happened on the R555 between Duagh and Abbeyfeale, at about 6:10pm.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was the only person in the car.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was travelling the route at the time, or anyone with video footage including dash cam, to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Abbeyfeale Garda Station on 068 30010, Newcastle West Garda Station on 069 20650 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.