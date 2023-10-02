Advertisement
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary at Austin Stack Park

Oct 2, 2023 18:00 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary at Austin Stack Park
Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a burglary at Austin Stack Park over the weekend.

The incident occurred between 5 o clock on Friday evening and Sunday morning at 10 o clock.

A person entered the stadium, on John Joe Sheehy Road in Tralee, gained entry to the office and a sum of money was taken.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony is urging people who were in the area at the time, or for anyone with dash cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Tralee Garda Station on 066-7102300

