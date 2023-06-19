Advertisement
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal North Kerry collision

Jun 19, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in North Kerry on Saturday afternoon.

A man, aged in his late 60s or early 70s, died in the collision which involved two vehicles near Ballylongford on the Listowel road at 4.15pm.

One person was airlifted to Cork University Hospital while two others were taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony says anyone that has any information of dash-cam footage should contact Gardaí:

Listowel Garda Station can be contacted on 068 50820.

