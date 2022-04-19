Advertisement
News

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of six-year-old boy in Tralee

Apr 19, 2022 17:04 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of six-year-old boy in Tralee Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of six-year-old boy in Tralee
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Tralee.

The incident, which happened between 2 to 3pm on March 1st at Abbey Court carpark, involved a six-year-old boy being knocked down by an unknown vehicle.

Garda Leanne Hausman says the six-year-old boy received a bump on his head but didn’t require further medical attention.

Advertisement

Garda Hausman is appealing to witnesses who might have dash cam footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710230.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus