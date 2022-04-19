Gardaí appeal for witnesses to a hit-and-run of six-year-old boy in Tralee

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a hit-and-run in Tralee.

The incident, which happened between 2 to 3pm on March 1st at Abbey Court carpark, involved a six-year-old boy being knocked down by an unknown vehicle.

Garda Leanne Hausman says the six-year-old boy received a bump on his head but didn’t require further medical attention.

Garda Hausman is appealing to witnesses who might have dash cam footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information can contact Tralee Garda station on 066 710230.