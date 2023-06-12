Gardaí appeal for witnesses and CCTV footage after man’s skull fractured in Killarney assault

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and CCTV footage after a man suffered a fractured skull following an assault in Killarney.

It’s one to two assaults in the town that Gardaí are investigating.

The first took place at 11pm on June 4th a man was assaulted in the Glebe car park; the victim of this assault suffered a fractured skull.

A separate assault took place at 2.20am on June 11th on Main Street in Killarney.

A man was knocked unconscious and taken to hospital but he didn’t suffer any serious injuries.

Garda Aidan O’Mahony made this appeal for both cases:

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on 064 667 1160.