Gardaí appeal for the public’s help in a number of incidents

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in relation to a number of incidents across the county.

The first incident, an assault, took place in Den Joe’s Takeaway on New Street in Killarney in the early hours of Sunday February 4th.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick is asking anyone with information to contact Killarney Garda Station.

The second incident, a collision, occurred at the Rock Street roundabout last Thursday evening - February 8th - at approximately 6.30.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision between a cyclist and a vehicle to contact Tralee Garda Station.

Gardaí are also appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident in Fossa.

The incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle occurred on Wednesday last - February 7th - at approximately 7pm.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 667 1160.