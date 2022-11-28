Gardaí appeal for information following break in and property damage in South Kerry

Gardaí are appealing for information following a break in and damage to a property in South Kerry.

The incident occurred just after 2am on Sunday (27th November) in Waterville, when a man entered a home and broke a toilet cistern with a hammer.

Sergeant Lynda Brosnan is asking anyone who may have been in the area of Lough Currane Holiday Homes at the time , or anyone with information to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahersiveen Garda station on 066 947 3600