Gardaí in Tralee are appealing for information after a house was broken into in Ardfert yesterday afternoon.

The owners of the house arrived home at about 20 to one in the afternoon and disturbed the culprits, who fled the scene in a red vehicle.

A quantity of jewlerry was stolen from the house.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Sackville area of Ardfert around that time yesterday, and may have seen the red vehicle, to contact them on (066) 7102300.