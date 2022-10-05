Gardaí appeal for information as teenager missing from Tralee

Gardai are appealing for information on a teenager who’s missing from Tralee.

15-year-old Nicholas O’Sullivan is missing from Ballyvelly since Monday.

He’s 6 foot tall, of a slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

Advertisement

When last seen Nicolas was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top and he was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.