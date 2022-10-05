Advertisement
News

Gardaí appeal for information as teenager missing from Tralee

Oct 5, 2022 17:10 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí appeal for information as teenager missing from Tralee Gardaí appeal for information as teenager missing from Tralee
Share this article

Gardai are appealing for information on a teenager who’s missing from Tralee.

15-year-old Nicholas O’Sullivan is missing from Ballyvelly since Monday.

He’s 6 foot tall, of a slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

Advertisement

When last seen Nicolas was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms and a black hoody top and he was also carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus