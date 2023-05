Gardaí are appealing for help after ten bags of coal were stolen in Farranfore.

The bags were stolen after someone entered the back yard of a house in Gearha, Farranfore, last Wednesday night.

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around that time to contact Farranfore garda station on 066 9764111.

Garda Patricia Fitzpatrick says people should try their best to make it difficult for valuable property to be stolen.